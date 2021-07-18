Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Bristol will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday, there is a 56% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
FREDERICKSBURG — Jennifer Catron was alone with her dog when she heard a loud noise outside her home in the 400 block of Morningside subdivisi…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Wednesday’s severe storms in the region included a microburst, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshin…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. The…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on …
About the time many Americans were firing up the grill on the Fourth of July, a group of students from Virginia Tech was watching natural fire…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Exp…