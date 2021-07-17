This evening's outlook for Bristol: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
- Updated
FREDERICKSBURG — Jennifer Catron was alone with her dog when she heard a loud noise outside her home in the 400 block of Morningside subdivisi…
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Wednesday’s severe storms in the region included a microburst, according to a meteorologist from the National Weather Service.
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. There is a 58% chance…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll see sunshin…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. The…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on …
About the time many Americans were firing up the grill on the Fourth of July, a group of students from Virginia Tech was watching natural fire…