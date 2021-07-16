 Skip to main content
Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

