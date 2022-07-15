For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
The flash flooding this week in Buchanan County is the second devastating flash flood in a year. The rainfall from Hurricane Ida at the end of last summer also caused devastating flooding.
