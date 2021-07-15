This evening's outlook for Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Friday. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
