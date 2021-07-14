Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.