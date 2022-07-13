Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees toda…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. It's likel…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. To…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. The area will se…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 67F. Winds WSW…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. You may want to s…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.