For the drive home in Bristol: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
As it turns out, the exact opposite is actually true.
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. There is a 58% chance…
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. …
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The area wi…
- Updated
ATLANTA — The remnants of Tropical Storm Danny are moving across Georgia and spreading rain into parts of Alabama after coming ashore on the coast of South Carolina.
The Bristol area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly clou…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. …