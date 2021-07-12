 Skip to main content
Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tuesday, there is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

