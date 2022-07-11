Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.