Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

