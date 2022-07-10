Bristol's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
