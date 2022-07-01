Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.