This evening in Bristol: Rain. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 63% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
ATLANTA — The remnants of Tropical Storm Danny are moving across Georgia and spreading rain into parts of Alabama after coming ashore on the coast of South Carolina.
The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees t…
The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. It should be …
If you arranged the roadside tree debris from February's ice storm in a path one yard high and one yard wide, it could theoretically line Interstate 64 for 261 miles from Hampton to the West Virginia border.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The…
Dangerous waters could pose risks along the North Carolina shore on Monday as a tropical depression churns off the Atlantic coast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reac…
The Bristol area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Part…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see clear ski…