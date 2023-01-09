Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: A few clouds. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.