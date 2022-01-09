For the drive home in Bristol: Rain ending early. Partial clearing late. Low around 20F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. It will be a cold day in Bristol Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia; Sen. Tim Kaine was among those stranded for more than 19 hours
- Updated
RICHMOND — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Thursday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
For the drive home in Bristol: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
Bristol people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. 16 degrees is toda…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. 14 degrees is today's…
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 46 degrees. A 28-degree low is fo…
Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Today's…