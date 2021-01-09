 Skip to main content
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

