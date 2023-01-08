Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Thunder possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.