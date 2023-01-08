Bristol's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Thunder possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 d…
It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. The are…
Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. E…
Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. It looks like it will be a crisp 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudl…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 33F. Winds lig…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. T…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degree…