Bristol's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia; Sen. Tim Kaine was among those stranded for more than 19 hours
- Updated
RICHMOND — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a…
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Thursday. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
For the drive home in Bristol: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
Bristol people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. 16 degrees is toda…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. 14 degrees is today's…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Rain mixing with and changing to snow late. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. …