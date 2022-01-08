 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

