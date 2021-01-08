 Skip to main content
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%. It will be a cold day in Bristol Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

