This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Bristol
