Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Mostly clear skies. Low 14F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

