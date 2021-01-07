For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. About one inch of snow expected. Friday, Bristol people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
