Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Saturday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Cooler weekend, perhaps snow late next week

The intense cold that engulfed the state around Christmas Day will not return, but temperatures will be much closer to normal starting this weekend, and there is some opportunity for snow by next weekend.

A 'hot' start to 2023, watch Snow Search for the week of Jan. 1

For as frigid cold it was over the Christmas weekend, New Year's weekend will be the complete opposite. Expect highs in the 50s and 60s for New Year's Day, with rain showers. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City says cold and snow will be hard to come by in this week's edition of Snow Search as the polar vortex retreats to the poles.

