 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Bristol: Snow in the evening will give way to lingering snow showers overnight. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . A 11-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts