Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

