 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

{{featured_button_text}}

Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Bristol Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 97% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts