Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 30F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

