Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Bristol will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
- Updated
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Bristol people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 33 degrees. 16 degrees is toda…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Rain mixing with and changing to snow late. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. The forecast …
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance o…