Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Bristol will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

