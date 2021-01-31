 Skip to main content
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Occasional light rain. Some snow showers mixing in later at night. Low 34F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Monday, Bristol people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

