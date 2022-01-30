 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

