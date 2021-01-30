 Skip to main content
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later at night. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Looking ahead, Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

