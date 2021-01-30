Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Rain showers early changing to mixed rain and snow later at night. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 33F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Looking ahead, Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Bristol: Showers and thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tuesday, temperatures in the …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Clear. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol tomorro…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Sunday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. …
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The area will see t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 53-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heav…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Saturday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 deg…
For the drive home in Bristol: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance …
For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorr…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 17.74. 18 degrees …