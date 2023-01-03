Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 94% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.