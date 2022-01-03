Bristol's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 16F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
