Bristol's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
