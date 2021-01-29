 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: A few clouds overnight. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleanup in California after rounds of severe weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts