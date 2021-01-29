This evening in Bristol: A few clouds overnight. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
