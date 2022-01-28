This evening in Bristol: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 13F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degr…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Expect periods …
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Bristol Wednesday, with t…
For the drive home in Bristol: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Thursday. It sh…
For the drive home in Bristol: Mostly clear. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol tomorrow…