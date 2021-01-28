Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Clear. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.