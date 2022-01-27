Bristol's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Bristol Friday, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 12 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Expect periods …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degr…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Bristol Wednesday, with t…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. Today's forecasted lo…
For the drive home in Bristol: Mostly clear. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol tomorrow…