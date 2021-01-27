Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low near 25F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23.13. A 18-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 7:00 PM EST until THU 7:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.