For the drive home in Bristol: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Thursday. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Related to this story
Most Popular
Statewide, the weather remains quiet this week, but as we alluded to last week, the January storm cycle takes another run at Virginia this weekend. Right now, the time frame of most concern is late Friday into Saturday.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Sunday. It looks to reach a bitter 41 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degr…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Expect periods …
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Bristol Wednesday, with t…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. Today's forecasted lo…
For the drive home in Bristol: Mostly clear. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol tomorrow…
Bristol people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…