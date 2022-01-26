Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Clear skies. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Thursday. It should reach a cool 45 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.