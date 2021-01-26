Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening in Bristol: Mostly clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 75% chance of rain. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.