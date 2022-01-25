 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

This evening's outlook for Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Bristol Wednesday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

