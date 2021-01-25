 Skip to main content
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Showers and thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 40-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

