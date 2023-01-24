 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

