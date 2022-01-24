 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

