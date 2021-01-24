Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.