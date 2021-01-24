For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol
