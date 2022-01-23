Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

For the drive home in Bristol: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Monday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.