 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Bristol

Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts