This evening's outlook for Bristol: Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%. It will be a cold day in Bristol Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Monday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Bristol
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
